Finding the Perfect Halloween Costume

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Now is the time to find your perfect Halloween costume! Halloween is a little over a week away and even if you plan on having fewer trick-or-treaters this years, you can still dress up at home for fun. Halloween Express in the Park Hills Plaza in Altoona is offering a selection of costumes, makeup, wigs, and decorations for some Halloween fun!

“Halloween is not just for kids, it’s a time for even adults to get crazy and dress up as something scary, funny, or sexy,” General Manager, Josh Wagner says. “Especially this year, everyone wants one of the COVID related costumes like the giant face mask, toilet paper roll or the task force hazmat suit.”

Josh says couples costumes are selling out like crazy this year. He also says the clown section is always popular. The store is getting shipments in to restock their shelves – so there are plenty of items to chose from. Joe Exotic is another popular costume this year due to the popular show Tiger King.

Halloween Express has a temporary pop-up location in between Urban Air and Burlington in the Park Hills Plaza in Altoona.

If you mention that you saw these segments on WTAJ, you can get 10% of your total purchase on Tuesday October 20th, 2020.