On Friday, the State College Borough is holding “Fall Bike Anywhere Friday”.

They will be handing out free coffee from 7-10A.M. in front of the borough building, to anyone riding their bike to whatever it may be, work, shopping, eating.



Erik Scott is the owner of the Bicycle Shop in State College. He told me he bikes to work everyday, while his dog runs beside him to save wear and tear in the car and for other benefits.

“Environmental reasons, health reasons, health reasons are probably the biggest, I think we have a serious problem in this country where people just don’t move enough,” Scott, said. “A little bike ride in the morning definitely can help everybody, you know — if more people did it.”

You may be wondering, why is the borough hosting this now?

WTAJ is told this is because when it’s National Bike Month in May, “Bike to Work Week” the second week of May and “Bike to Work Day” on the second Friday, there’s obviously a lot of people in State College gone, with the Penn State school semester wrapped up at the very beginning of May.

So, the borough and co-partner of the event, the Centre Region Planning agency says this is a good day to promote bicycles over cars, while everyone is here.