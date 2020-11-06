Does the Election have you stressed? Relieve some Tension through Axe Throwing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everyone handles stress differently, and after this election week, many people are ready to relieve some stress and tension. With the weekend almost here – axe throwing might be your answer. Slingers Throw House in Altoona is new to the area, and provides family, fun entertainment.

If you’ve never thrown an axe, Slingers has coaches on standby ready to help you, and of course make sure you understand safety protocol. Owner Brian Lucas says the technique comes down to finding your sweet spot. “You have to remember a lot of things at one time,” says Brian.

There are around 300 axe throwing facilities across the country and Owner/Axepert, Brian Lucas says he was excited to bring one to Altoona after visiting a similar facility in Philadelphia. The facility is BYOB and guests are welcome to bring food to munch on while they’re throwing or waiting for their turn. In the lobby/lounge there are tv screens, an air hockey table, video games, pin ball machines, and a ping pong table for guests to enjoy while they aren’t slinging. Each lane can hold up to ten people per group.

If you’re looking to come out and sling, Slingers Throw House located at 2324 N. Branch Ave. in Altoona.