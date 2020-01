LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) - Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from a home in the 1200 block of Martin Street Ext and Boyce Road.

The vehicle, described as a silver 2007 Jeep Liberty was taken sometime between Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning. The Jeep has distinct identifying markers including an American flag license plate numbered GJD-8272 on the rear and a License plate on the front that reads "Sucking gas and hauling ass."