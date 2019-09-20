Danville-Organizations like the Ronald McDonald House look forward to BizX





Mostly Centre and Blair businesses will be at the “BizX Trade Show 2019” in State College next week, but it will even impact organizations like the Ronald McDonald House, in Danville.

“The Ronald McDonald House is called “A Home Away from Home”, that provides lodging, support for families who have children who are in patient or outpatient at the Geisinger Medical Center and any other hospital,” Lehman, Program Supervisor for the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, said.

The non-profit not only gives lodging to pediatric patients and their families in need, but also, food, entertainment and emotional support.

Chris Lehman, with the Ronald McDonald house of Danville says next week’s BizX trade show will be a good time for them to network with folks in Centre County.

“Our intention of being involved in the expo is to make the population of Centre County, very familiar with our services and how we do support families in these critical situations,” Lehman, said.

More than one hundred businesses will be at Pegula Ice Arena for the trade show to network and hear seminars like from this year’s guest speaker, former Penn State Men’s Hockey Coach, Joe Bautista.

BizX starts on Thursday, September, 26th at 11:30AM.





