Could Penn State student athletes get endorsement deals, after new law?

Some college athletes may be compensated for endorsement deals.

Right now, it looks like it could happen in California.

But what are the chances of it happening in Pennsylvania?

Kolby rush is a junior at Penn State. He says his friend on the Penn State football team gets a $250 stipend and free campus dining for being a student athlete.

“It does have some validity to it, but I’m not sure, if it’s necessary, because they already get pretty great treatment as it is,” Kolby Rush, Penn State student, said.

Others tell WTAJ they deserve

“It does seem to make some amount of sense at least for some of the money that’s split, that’s generated by these student athletes, that can bring in thousands upon thousands of fans, to possibly go back to,” Sam Anderson, Penn State student, said.

Monday, the Governor of California signed a law allowing student athletes in the state to earn money for endorsements, –this includes anytime their name, image or likeness is used for profit.

Penn state athletics gave WTAJ this statement on the law:



“We are paying very close attention to the developments in California, a situation that will remain unresolved for at least three years into the future. We continue to place priority on education, safety of our student-athletes, and our commitment to competitive excellence and equity, along with the implications for compliance with NCAA rules and Pennsylvania law. We plan to consult our colleagues in the Big Ten, and elsewhere, and do not have further comment at this time.”

Rush says his friend can’t keep a job to make money because of his commitment to the football team, so it is a financial sacrifice.

“He left high school a semester early, wasn’t able to work that Summer, Freshman year Summer and then this upcoming Summer he won’t get to work again,” Rush, said.

This first-in-the-nation bill, goes against National Collegiate Athletic Association law.

The NCAA say it’s also unconstitutional.

No word yet if the ncaa will take any action against this law.