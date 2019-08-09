Conemaugh Township concerned about how stolen street signs could affect EMS crews

Conemaugh Township in Somerset County says 30 street signs were stolen throughout the township this past weekend.

On Monday Conemaugh Township received about a half dozen calls for missing street signs. Police drove around and discovered 30 missing signs and a damaged pole, and through surveillance video from businesses and homeowners, say at least three people used a sedan to load up the fiberglass street signs.

Melinda Berkheimer says she moved to Conemaugh Township in June. If she didn’t have her friend to drive her around, she says the lack of signs would really confuse her.

“I would have been lost, I would have never find my way back to do the things I needed to do,” Berkheimer, said.

Steve Buncich with the township says it will cost fifteen hundred dollars for Conemaugh Township to replace the signs and for labor, but that’s not their biggest concern.

“Our EMS and fire departments are quick to respond, but a five minute wrong turn could be deadly,” Buncich, said.

But Conemaugh Township is hopeful police will find the criminals, so they can pay back what they owe.

“Obviously there would be a fine involved, if there’s a conviction, and a part of that conviction we would certainly be asking for restitution for the costs to reimburse the township and the taxpayers for the cost,” Buncich, said.

Conemaugh Township Police Chief, Vincent Zangaglia, says the people who committed the crime are facing misdemeanors, as of now.

Chief, Zangaglia, tells WTAJ, after watching the surveillance video and talking to neighbors, police have a few “people of interest” they are looking for.

If you notice another street sign pole without a street sign, or if you have any information on who committed the crimes you’re asked to call the Conemaugh Police Department or Conemaugh Township.