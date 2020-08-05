STATE COLLEGE: New Ordinance Imposes Fines for Not Wearing Masks

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Just weeks before the return of Penn state students, the borough of State College is cracking down on people who don’t wear masks. Council there has voted unanimously in favor of a new ordinance —based on guidelines from the CDC and–

state health officials.

In effect right now– this motion states that if you don’t wear a mask– or comply with guidelines– you could be fined $300. It says everyone is required to mask up inside buildings and businesses–

and whenever they are within 6 feet of someone. In addition– the ordinance also puts limits on lines at bars– cutting the maximum number of people to 10. Before the vote, members of the borough council chimed in on why exactly they supported such drastic measures…

“Everybody talks about their rights… we have responsibilities that go with every single right that we have. and one of them is to keep our neighbors and our community safe and healthy…” says borough council member, Theresa Lafer.

Wearing a mask won’t be enforced when doing physical activity, and if you have a medical condition– you’ll need to present documentation from a medical professional. Repeat violators would be declared a nuisance and could be removed from the borough.

WTAJ will continue to bring updates on this ordinance and provide more information on how it plans to be enforced.