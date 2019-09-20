New gaming lounge opens at Snow Shoe Truck Stop

Central PA’s first gaming lounge opened Thursday, at a truck stop in Snow Shoe.

The owner’s of the Snow Shoe Travel Plaza say they’re bringing a little Vegas to Centre County.

Kevin Riggle drives from Lock Haven to Snow Shoe everyday, working long hours on a construction job.

But now , he has a place to unwind on the way home.

“It’s just kind of relaxing after working all day,” Riggle, said.

Riggle says it’s an “adult arcade”.

“You get to win some money, maybe,” Riggle said laughing.

The gaming lounge at the Snow Shoe Truck Plaza, better known as the “Sunoco” gas station is now open.

It’s the third independently owned business in the state to open a gaming lounge, and the sixth overall.

Back in 2017 Governor Wolf put house bill 271 into law, expanding the Gaming Act, allowing truck stops, including small business owners, to be apart of the industry.

“For small businesses, I think this is a great new opportunity to bring in a new crowd, so that people don’t have to travel as far, like say, Atlantic City,” Kiran Grewall, Manager at Snow Shoe Truck Plaza, said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says gaming lounges at truck stops in Loganton and Loretto, will also open by October.

At the Snow Shoe Truck Plaza there’s only there are only five machines in the gaming lounge, but the truck stop hopes to expand.

“We’ll see how it goes, for now and we’re hoping we can add five more machines, that would give us a total of ten machines,” Grewal, said.

For Riggle, the more, the merrier.

“It’s a good date night,” Riggle, said. “We both work long hours and it’s just something to do.”

Anyone is welcome to come to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new game lounge in the beginning of October. Local officials like Senator Jake Corman will also be on hand.