Inside look at how Altoona hotels benefit during PSU Football weekends

Beaver Stadium helps present a unique math problem.

It seats over one hundred and ten thousand fans, but where do they sleep?

Since there’s only about 3,000 hotel rooms in the State College area, fans must travel farther to places like Altoona.

Heather Macharola is the General Manager for Holiday Inn Express and Suites Altoona.

She says for Penn State Football weekends she doubles up on staff and brings in extra food for that free continental breakfast.

“Tonight we’re gearing up for a big crowd to come in Friday nights for a twelve o’ clock noon game, so we expect a full house tonight, and a lot of people stay also the second night,” Heather Macharola, General Manager for Holliday Inn Express & Suites Altoona, said.

“After a full day of Penn State tailgating, a lot of people are tired, they do not want to drive home that night.”

If you have too much fun at the tailgate, and don’t want to drive don’t worry, they’ve got that covered too.

Mark Ickes with Explore Altoona, says three years ago they started a shuttle service that goes to 11 hotels in Altoona on Gameday, taking fans to and from the game.

“Our marketing campaign and our marketing team initiated a marketing co-op with Fullington tours to offer a shuttle to Penn State fans for those staying in Altoona hotels,” Ickes, said.

Explore Altoona says hotels in the city are also benefited by the fact that they don’t have a two night requirement during Penn State Football season, where most State College area hotels require fans to stay two nights minimum during a home football weekend.