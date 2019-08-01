Group trying to help veterans with PTSD find peace

A veteran whose family says was battling PTSD was shot and killed by a police offer in Roaring Spring last week. A local group wants to help veterans and their families struggling with the same the issues.

It’s called , “Reboot Combat Recovery”. The organization tells me they were devastated to hear about veteran Todd Messner’s death and how his family believed his PTSD contributed to it. The group says they believe their program can help and one local veteran says he’s proof.

Matthew Miller served in the U.S. Army in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. He says he came back broken.

“There was a lot of forgiveness that I needed to deal with, and guilt and everything spiritually that was bothering me,” Miller, said.

His wife says he was a different person.

“He didn’t sleep at night, he paced the floors,” Miller, said. “He would have outbursts, he would get angry.”

They say they were struggling and on the verge of divorce when they went to a faith-based PTSD treatment course for veteran’s called “Reboot Combat recovery” in State College.



Matthew’s teacher Andy Mylin says veterans are taught how to do their job in the service but aren’t prepared for making the transition back to every day life.

“We send them out, but when they come home, “What do I do know?” Mylin, said. “So Reboot is set up and we’re in a position to give them a new set of tools to run them through a new boot camp basically.”

But this isn’t just for veterans families are encouraged to come and get help too.



“It really causes you to dig deep and to search your soul and kind of confess your soul and bury your soul in front of people that you don’t really know, but you kind of gain a family bond,” Miller, said.

Veterans and their family are taught to forgive themselves, communicate, be vulnerable and listen and to other veterans. Toni says this help saved their marriage.



“He is a different person,” Miller, said. “I see more love in his heart, I see more compassion.”

After being separated for an entire year Matthew and Toni are renewing their marriage vows this weekend. Matthew is planning on being trained as a chaplain to help other veterans struggling like he was.

To learn more about “Reboot Combat Recovery” you can head to:

https://rebootrecovery.com/