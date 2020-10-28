Celebrating National Chocolate Day at Gardners Candies!

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s National Chocolate Day. Today WTAJ is highlighting a local favorite to celebrate – Gardners Candies in Tyrone. The company has been around for generations and provides chocolate for many communities in Western Pennsylvania and Ohio. We got a behind-the-scenes look at the chocolate making process from start to finish. The fillings for a lot of their centers are made in their kitchen at the facility from scratch. Fillings like their caramels are made in copper kettles at temperature of up to 240 degrees. The warm caramel is then carefully poured onto marble tables which helps with the cooling process which happens overnight.

From the cooling process comes the cutting process. Sheets are then assembled onto a special plate which is specially designed to cut pieces two ways. From there the caramels take a trip through a machine called an ‘enrober’ which gives each piece an individual coat. Each piece has a unique design and is checked by hand for quality assurance.

Peanut Butter Meltaways are a staple at Gardners Candies. The soft, gooey peanut butter cream center is made using special technology which simultaneously spits both chocolate and filling into candy molds.

And of course you couldn’t celebrate National Chocolate day without tasting the delicious creamy treat. Gardners Candies has over 200 varieties to choose from – so there is plenty of options to go around!