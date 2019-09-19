Candles for Good: Tommy Talks PA

Fall is in the air! And we’re helping you get your home ready with decorating tips and bringing the scent of fall inside! Our Morgan Koziar caught up with Ken Locher of Locher Candles for an inside look on how Locher Candles creates some of their candles, and wax melts!

Locher Candles has partnered up with Tommy Talks PA. Tommy Williams is a survivor of child-on-child rape, incest, and sexual assault. Now Tom is working to tell his story and spread awareness to help other victims feel that they’re not alone. For more information on Tommy Talks PA and the work that they do visit tommytalkspa.com.