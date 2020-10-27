Brown Dog Catering Reopens, Expands Business

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)— Brown Dog catering in Philipsburg has reopened after experiencing a fire back in May, and they’re expanding their business. Recently the catering company, which has been going strong for 11 years, has opened up “Coco’s Coffeehouse” and they’re opening “The Kitchen” a elevated cuisine inspired restaurant on October 28th.

Kristen Rigby-DeBoer is the co-owner of the business, and works to create some of the dishes on the menu. One of the dishes that will be highlighted on the menu is the harissa chicken. The dish was inspired because of the recent fire in May. “We wanted to think of it like the phoenix rising above the ash and flames, so it’s got chicken, hence the bird and a lot of color and flavor to represent the fire,” says Kristen.