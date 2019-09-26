Benefits of bicycling

On Friday, the State College Borough is holding “Fall Bike Anywhere Friday”.

They will be handing out free coffee from 7-10A.M. in front of the borough building, to anyone riding their bike to whatever it may be, work, shopping, eating.



Paul Meister, in State College bikes to work every day. He says he likes that the borough is spotlighting bicycling.

He says, he likes to stick it to the man. In other words, he likes riding his bicycle to be different, and not drive everywhere like most people do.

You may be wondering, why is the borough hosting this now?

WTAJ is told this is because when it’s National Bike Month in May, “Bike to Work Week” the second week of May and “Bike to Work Day” on the second Friday, there’s obviously a lot of people in State College gone, with the Penn State school semester wrapped up at the very beginning of May.

So, the borough and co-partner of the event, the Centre Region Planning agency says this is a good day to promote bicycles over cars, while everyone is here.