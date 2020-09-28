Altoona welcomes Burlington with Grand opening this week

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Burlington is set to open it’s Altoona location with a grand opening this Wednesday. The national off-price retailer is located in the Park Hills Plaza. The store hosted their soft opening this past weekend, but plans to offer gift card giveaways and free totes at their family & friends event on Wednesday September 30th, 2020.

Our Morgan Koziar was on site to grab a sneak peek of the store and to catch up with the store manager, Jaime Genovese-Peterson and Julie Roar the district manager. Burlington has a wide variety of items and a huge selection of things for everyone in the family including ladies’ apparel, menswear, children’s clothing, family footwear, everything for baby, accessories, home decor items and gifts for every occasion.

With the opening of the franchise, Burlington is bringing many jobs to our area and is still looking to hire more people. Interested candidates can learn more about joining their team at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.

Burlington district manager, Julie Roar says Burlington knew that Altoona would be a great fit and decided to take advantage of the opportunity to open a store, despite the pandemic. Altoona is an attractive location due to the fact that the closest stores are all within a 2 hour radius.

Burlington is taking many safety measure to keep their associates and customers safe while shopping. Carts are being sanitized after each use, markings on the floor ensure distance while customers are shopping.