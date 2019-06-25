Altoona Police are searching for a missing person

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Kenneth Edward Ulrich Jr. was recently reported missing by his family.

Ulrich’s immediate family has not had any contact with him in 2 years.

He has not been active on any social media accounts nor does he have any record of recent employment.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Strobel at 814-949-2564 or send a private message to the Altoona Police Department Facebook Page.