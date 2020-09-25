Altoona Community supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Mayor, Matt Pacifico declared today, September 25th, “Gold Ribbon Day” and it pays tribute to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month…and the Altoona Area School District is doing their part to help.

People in the community, and members of the school district plan to wear gold ribbons today to honor local kids who are battling cancer and to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

The Brian Morden Foundation is playing a big role to make this special day happen and are featuring local children who have had their cancer return or have been recently diagnosed.

The Athletic Director for the Altoona Area School District says they love to get involved every year – because in communities like this one…they want to support each other. “We still want to be able to stand out front during childhood cancer month and say hey this is important this was one of ours and you can see the signs up front – there’s more of our kids there and it effects each and every family so we try to do everything as an athletic department and a school district to get behind this,” says, athletic director for the Altoona area school district, Phil Riccio.

The President for the Brian Morden Foundation says she’s grateful for the communities support. “I’m just always so gratified that the community shows support, even though it’s been 17 years for me since Brian died and even though many of them do not know you know maybe a child that has been diagnosed with cancer they’re just so compassionate and caring – I know our families are very appreciative of that,” says, Dawn Morden, president/co-founder for the foundation.

Tonight, the football team will wear golden ribbon stickers on their helmets —-band members and cheerleaders will also be wearing their gold ribbons in support of the cause.