Ag shows start at Centre County Grange Fair

Alyssa Brown is a seventeen-year old from Spring Mills. This year she is showing four different types of birds, a cow and a pig at the Grange Fair.

She says for her chickens or any of the animals, you need to spend a lot of time to build that trust with them to reap the benefits at the fair.

“I think that really spending time with these animals, you know, you have to develop that bond to be able to show them, for them to be able to cooperate with you, for you to be able to take care of them and get them to where you want them to be,” Brown, said.

Friday, livestock showings like the poultry show, and equine event started, and will continue with more shows into Saturday.

“The dairy show, that starts in the morning, there will be also equine shows throughout the weekend,” Ben Haagen, President for the Centre County Grange Encampent Fair, said. “We also have our market beef show on Sunday.”

Of course there’s the goats and rabbit shows too.

Alyssa says the judges are judging off her chicken’s appearance, and if it is laying eggs. She says she helps her bird produce eggs, by feeding it the right food and right amounts, and by giving her chicken lots of light.

“When there’s a lot of light out, so during the Summer they’ll lay more, but when there’s not light out, they’ll stop producing eggs,” Brown, said.