You can score a free taco at Taco Bell today!

If you love tacos, get ready to get happy — because you can get a free one from Taco Bell today.

It’s all thanks to the fast food chain’s “NBA steal a Taco” giveaway.

You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco between two and six p.m.

You can also order it anytime today on the website or through the Taco Bell app.

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the NBA finals. They ‘stole’ a game on the road.

As you know, the raptors went on to win the final championship.

