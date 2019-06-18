“Travelin’ Bus” to feed over 100 a day in Centre County

“ We live in an area that’s thriving, with Penn State University, we have a lot of major businesses in the area, and things like that and you get to the outlining areas and a lot of these people do not have this opportunity that you’re seeing in the Centre region, “ Curtis, said.

Their new bus or “ Travelin Table “ program that started Monday, will head to 24 rural sites throughout the county every week in the summer, like Aaronsberg , Rebersburg and Sandy Ridge.

The bus will have activities like a “ Children’s Farmer’s Market “ , where kids will get “ Y bucks “ to buy fruits and vegetables they’ve never had before.

“ A lot of these kids if they don’t know what it is, they’re not going to eat it, so this way they get a chance to try it, “ Curtis, said.



“ The Travelin ‘ Table “ will feed an extra 100 to 200 kids every day. The bus will also be used to travel to educate kids on the signs of diabetes and how to avoid it, and for health checkups.

“ A child will come on, we’ll have an intern, that works with Penn State and we’re going to be meeting with Mount Nittany Hospital, “ Curtis said. “ The interns can go through things and check for things. If they find something, then they can refer that child to an organization. “

