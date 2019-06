ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Blair County can get some great deals this weekend at the annual “Trash to Treasure” event at Penn State Altoona.

The indoor yard sale will feature hundreds of donated household items.

Shoppers can choose from two sessions. The “Early Bird” session will begin at 7 a.m., and will have a $5 fee. The public session runs 8 a.m. to Noon, and includes free admission.

All proceeds benefit the United Way of Blair County.