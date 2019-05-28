State Police in Indiana investigate aggravated assault on a Trooper

by: Kevin Petrochko

INDIANA, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Indiana County are investigating an aggravated assault on a Trooper and Resisting Arrest. 

At approximately 9 a.m., Tuesday morning, a 17-year-old suspect from Indiana allegedly punched the State Trooper with a closed fist inside the Indiana County Courthouse, causing minor injury. 

The suspect is accused of committing an unprovoked assault on an uninformed, on-duty police officer outside of the Indiana Court of a Common Pleas Judge. 

The accused was taken into custody and charged as a juvenile. 

