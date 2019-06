Fire tape surrounds a beach house that burned in Ocean Isle, N.C., Monday, Oct. 29, 2007. An early morning fire Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007 ravaged the house occupied by more than a dozen college students on Sunday, killing seven and sending several more to a hospital. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

FOX TOWNSHIP, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 11:45 a.m., Tuesday morning, The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall and Fox Township Fire Department investigated a fire that damaged a 2-story wood frame residential rental dwelling on Dagus Mines Road in Fox Township.

The fire started in a wall cavity of an exterior wall.

The cause was determined to be accidental in nature.

No injuries were reported.

The damage is estimated to be about $85,000.00.