State Police arrest man after meth lab explosion

by: Bill Shannon, KC Kantz

BROTHERSVALLEY TWP., SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested a man from Berlin, Pa., for making meth in his father’s garage.

Zachary Maust was arrested after his attempt of making meth with the one-pot method backfired. The “one pot” exploded, catching him on fire.

Police searched the location and found 97 suspected “one pot” containers, 175 acid generators, and various items suspected to be used in the process of making the meth.

Maust was charged with  97 counts of manufacturing meth, possession of a controlled substance, causing or risking catastrophe, and various other charges relating to meth production.

Maust is currently in Somerset County Jail.

