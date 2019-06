STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The College Township Municipal Offices have alerted drivers that Oak Ridge Avenue will be closed Wednesday, June 19 to Saturday, June 22, weather permitting.

The closure is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m for waterline and sanitary sewer installations.

Thru traffic will need to use Shamrock Avenue as a detour. Residents who live on Oak Ridge will still have access to their driveways.