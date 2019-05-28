Skeletal remains found in Johnstown identified as missing woman

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have identified the skeletal remains found in Johnstown as Nancy Giles, who has been missing since last October.

A forensic autopsy was done Tuesday afternoon.

Giles was 40 years old when she went missing in October 2018.

No official cause of death has been released yet, but Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees says the death is highly suspicious.

The body was found shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday on Roosevelt Blvd in Johnstown by an individual using a metal detector in the area.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.