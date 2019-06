WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several roads are closed after a train derailment in Windber, Somerset County.

It happened at approximately 8:20 p.m., and 12 cars were overturned.

The closed roads are Somerset Avenue and 15th street, Midway Avenue and 14th street, and Graham Avenue and 15th street.

No injuries have been reported.

