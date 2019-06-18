Saint Marys flooding results in emergency crew response

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the rain poured down in Central PA, parts of Saint Marys took a beating and needed to call in emergency crews.

Tom Bauer, the Public Relations Officer of the Crystal Fire Department said the call first came in at 6:43 a.m. and the fired department responded.

The first floor of the Best Western Hotel on Earth Road had to be pumped as well as businesses like SGL Carbon and MPP.

Bauer reported that close to a dozen homes also needed their help as well on Theresia St, Brusselles St, Hemlock Rd, and Teaberry Rd.

All in all, they used 6 trucks with a total of 25 Firefighters. While the rain stopped by 9:30 a.m. the crews were still out there until 11 a.m.

The City of Saint Marys released the following statement about the flooding that happened today:

“The City of St. Marys experienced flooding on the morning of June 18th, 2019. There was no long-term infrastructure or road closures, and the water began to recede fairly quickly after the rain stopped. The City Street Crew, City Manager, Police Chief, and volunteer Fire Department were out this morning ensuring that all issues were worked. The City Street Crew will be working over the next few weeks to address any road infrastructure issues.”

There were no injuries reported.