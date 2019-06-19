Saint Marys-Fire company pumps water out of a dozen houses and three businesses

Some areas dealt with flash flooding earlier Tuesday.
Tom Bauer, the Public Relations Officer of the Crystal Fire Department says the first floor of the Best Western Hotel on Earth Road had to be pumped out as well as businesses like SGL Carbon and MPP.
Emergency crews were called in to monitor the situation.
Close to a dozen homes were also impacted.
The city of Saint Marys released a statement saying there is no long-term infrastructure damage or road closures.
The city street crew will be working over the next few weeks to address any road infrastructure issues.