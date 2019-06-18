Rotary Club of Altoona installs new board

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rotary Club of Altoona installed their new president and board on Tuesday.

The organization is celebrating 103 years in the community.

New president, Phil Dubrow, WTAJ’s General Manager, said he hopes to invite more people to become members of the Rotary Club, and encourages current members to learn more about what they can do for their community. Part of that plan is to implement new technology.

“We’ll have a brand new website so we can communicate better with our members, and that will be coming very soon. We’re gonna advertise what we do bigger and better,” Dubrow said.

Approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary Clubs. The organization encourages humanitarian service and maintaining high ethical standards for all professions.