Police secure cow after it escapes Boalsburg farm

Sometimes you’ll hear someone say their dog came loose from their house, right? But have you ever heard someone say, my cow came loose? Well, that’s what happened to one Boalsburg farmer Thursday afternoon.

State College police say the bull escaped from a farm, and damaged several properties and houses.



We spoke to a neighbor who says he came home to this unexpected surprise, but is thankful for the quick response from law enforcement.



“Thanks to the guys that can and grabbed him and the police officer they hung out and made sure he wasn’t hurting anybody,“ Jason Flickinger, neighbor in Boalsburg, said.



No one was injured. The farm was contacted and workers were able to secure the bull into a trailer.




