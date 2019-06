RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals regarding a theft.

On May 27, 2019, at around 8:45 a.m., the pictured suspects were involved in two theft incidents at Sheetz on Town Center Dr, in Richland Township.

If you have any information about the identity of the individuals involved, you are asked to call the Richland Township Police Department at 814-472-2100.