UPDATE: Missing man from State College found safe

UPDATE: State College police have alerted us that Ian Fitzpatrick was found safe, out of the county, by the Pennsylvania State Police.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are trying to locate a missing man who was last seen in State College.

Ian Fitzpatrick, 32, was reported missing on June 15, 2019. He was last seen the morning of June 14 when he left his brother’s house without his cell phone.

Fitzpatrick is reported to be driving a burgundy 2015 Nissan Altima, plate: KRM1423

He’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, around 200 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ian Fitzpatrick, you are asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150,