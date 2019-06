LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a man who was involved in a theft at Boscov’s in the Logan Town Shopping Centre.

The theft occurred on May 21, 2019, and police are turning to social media to try and identify the man. He left the store with $500 worth of merchandise and drove off in the pictured Chevy Blazer.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the police at 814-949-3364.