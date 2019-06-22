Police chase ends in two arrests in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police arrested two individuals who attempted to flee from police yesterday afternoon.

According to Lawrence Township Police, once officers made a U-Turn on S.R. 879, the pair in the vehicle began speeding and driving dangerously. The car finally came to rest in the back of a Red Roof parking lot.

The two people identified in the arrest were 19-year-old Maryjayne Liegey and 22-year-old Logan Knipple.

Police also say both stole from Walmart moments before the chase. In addition, Logan Knipple already had 4 arrest warrants for criminal and vehicle offenses. Maryjayne Liegey had a suspended license at the time of the arrest as well.

Both were brought to Clearfield County Jail. Liegey is charged with fleeing and eluding police, retail theft, receiving stolen property and multiple traffic offenses. Knipple’s charges are retail theft and receiving stolen property.