Police catch two woman who used counterfeit money

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a call about a woman attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Bed Bath & Beyond in the Logan Towne Shopping Center on May 23, 2019.

Nahciera Marshall, 20, admitted to police that she knew the bill was fake and she tried to use it.

Through an investigation, another woman was identified for using counterfeit money at several stores in the Logan Valley Mall on May 23, 2019.

Marshall was taken into custody and the 2nd woman, 25-year-old Markeesa Coleman, had charges filed via summons.

Both women are listed as being from Wilkes-Barre, Pa.