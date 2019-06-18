Police across the region warning residents of social security scam

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police across our region are dealing with a variety of phone scams right now, but there’s one that’s on the rise.



Officers are warning residents of a social security scam.



We’re told the caller claims that something is changing with your social security or that there’s an issue with it and you need to validate your information.



Officials want to remind everyone that you should never give out your personal information.



“If someone is asking for personal information on the phone, don’t give it,” James Ott, the Blair County Sheriff, said. “If they’re asking for a checking account or savings account information, don’t give it. Get verification numbers and tell the person you’ll call them back and you can verify by calling your local police agency to ask if it’s a legitimate thing or a scam.”



Sheriff Ott also told us that if someone from social security is going to contact you, they will reach out in a written format.