Penn’s Valley Shooting Team gearing up for Nationals

SPRING MILLS, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn’s Valley Shooting Team has an opportunity to do something they haven’t done since the early 2000’s: win a national championship in shooting.

Head coach John Wert has coached Penn’s Valley teams for 31 years. He loves to see kids grasp the concept of gun safety, and compete at a high level.

The Penn’s Valley team pracices in Spring Mills at the Spring Mills Gaming Association building. They also serve as the team’s sponsor.

The team is comprised of seven members between the age of eight and 15. Members are tested on not only their shooting skills, but knowledge of the rules and safety as well.

The team will have their last practice on Thursday before heading to Arkansas on Saturday for Nationals.