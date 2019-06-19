Paul Manafort is transferred to Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan

President Trump’s former Campaign Chairman, Paul Manafort, has been transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

He’s set to face state charges that include residential mortgage fraud and falsifying business records.

A person familiar with the case says Manafort could appear in court in the coming days.

He’s still in federal custody, but he could end up being moved to Rikers Island or another jail in the city.

Manafort is already serving a seven-and-a-half-year federal sentence in Pennsylvania, on fraud, conspiracy, obstruction, and foreign lobbying violations.

