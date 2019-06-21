PA Roundhouse Rally back for 2019

The Roundhouse Rally is back in Altoona for the second year in a row. Folks said they’re excited to talk with motorcycle enthusiasts like them, and maybe teach some newcomers about riding.

“For me, it’s all about riding, so that’s kind of my deal, and I like meeting new people, people who have not been on any motorcycle. I like explaining the bikes to them, get them out and go for a ride and see their reaction to it,” Doug Baxter, President of the Indian Motorcycle Riders, Nittany Valley Chapter, said.

Folks can walk around, grab a bite to eat, and check out some of hte entertainment, like Jason Britton and Team No Limit.

“For me, this is calming, to come to an event and have a crowd of people that have the same passion and love for what we do or at least motorcycles is part of what we do, so for them to have that same passion and to love motorcycles, it’s very calming and soothing to know that I’m among friends and family,” Britton said.

Fellow Team No Limit performer Anriette Balint said it doesn’t matter what bike you ride, or even if you ride at all. Anyone is invited to come.

“The fact that we’re all able to share this love and connection with motorcycles, and to be able to express it though different forms, whether it’s different types of motorcyles, different type of riding, the fact that we can all come to agreement that is bring us enjoyment, it’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

The rally continues into Saturday at Heritage Plaza. There’s also different activities going on at the Railroaders Museum and Roundhouse Harley Davidson in Duncansville.