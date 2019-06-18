Open primaries legislation moves forward in State Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Independent voters in Pennsylvania are one step closer to being able to vote in the spring primary election.

The State Government Committee voted to advance Senate Bill 300, with bi-partisan support.

If passed, it would allow nearly 785,000 unaffiliated voters to vote for either a republican or democratic candidate in the primary election.

Currently, Third-party voters and candidates are barred from participating until the fall, even though primaries are likely to determine who ultimately wins public office in many parts of the state.

Pennsylvania is one of only nine state that still uses closed primary elections.