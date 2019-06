BOGGS TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police say one man was killed in Boggs Township last night crashing into a tree Friday evening.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Matthew McGarry of Osceola-Mills.

Police say the accident happened on Drane Highway around 5:15. According to state police, McGarry was speeding around a curve, lost control and struck a tree after leaving the roadway.