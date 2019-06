MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police say 33-year-old Joseph Cole died following an ATV crash in Somerset County last night.

Officials say Cole was driving around a curve on Scullton Road in Middlecreek Township when he lost control of his ATV. According to State Police, the vehicle rolled over, throwing him out of the vehicle, then the ATV landed on top of him.

Cole was not wearing a helmet nor seat-belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.