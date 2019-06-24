New monitoring system coming to local prison

The Blair County prison is looking into installing a new security system to better keep track of their inmates and staff.

The system would bring in new technology, such as cameras and computers, to monitor blind spots that the current system might miss.

Commissioner Ted Beam said they’ve wanted to bring in the new system for a while, but just recently received funding through their insurance.

The commissioner added safety in the county prison is a top priority.

“Anything that can help you do a better job of monitoring your staff and monitoring your inmates is something that is very good for the prison life,” he said.

Officials hope to implement the new system in the near future.