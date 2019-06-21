New mobile library in Clearfield County

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County Public Library will soon be taking books on the road with a new mobile service unit.

The county hasn’t had a mobile library since the bookmobile was retired three years ago.

“It got to the point where we couldn’t financially keep it on the road,” library director Kayla Clark said. “The mechanics of it were too costly for the library, it was bigger and harder to manage.”

Instead of losing the service completely, the library board came up with a solution:

A van with removable shelves so a variety of books can be switched in and out and travel across Clearfield County.

“Not everybody can come into a physical library, they don’t have the means, or it’s a long drive because Clearfield County is a bigger county,” Clark said. “So it’s very important to have this so we can bring the services to them.”

The van cost more than $100,000 and is funded through grants, donations and sponsors.

The mobile library will make visits to preschools, day cares, nursing homes and communities that don’t have a public library.

A route schedule has not yet been determined.