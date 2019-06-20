New funds will aid in Johnstown blight defense

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Groups in Johnstown funded $300,000 toward fighting blight in the city.

The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority (JRA), Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) and 1889 Foundation all funded the new grant.

12 structures on Fairfield Avenue and Strayer Street will be removed and along with an additional five houses.

Melissa Komar, Executive Director of the JRA, says that even after the demolitions, the work isn’t done until the demolished land is put to good use.

“We could create green spaces or side lots. We’ve had numerous property owners and businesses reach out to expand their parcels.”

With all of the work going into getting the funding, Komar says it’s all about working as a team.

“Hopefully we can continue to create these partnerships and basically show the community what the end result of all of us working together is.”