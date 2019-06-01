MISSING: Ferguson Township Police Department looking for local man

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police Department needs your help to find a man missing since May 31.

Police are searching for 80-year-old Russell Meyers. Meyers is 5’8″, 180 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He wears glasses.

Police say Meyers was driving a silver 2013 Lincoln MKX sedan with a PA registration of JLA0400.

Meyers was last seen in Mount Joy, Lancaster County wearing a black T-Shirt and blue jeans.

Police also believe Meyers may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused as well as have difficulty hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police Department directly.