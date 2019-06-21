Midday Forecast, Friday June 21, 2019

Today we will have a lingering shower as clouds break for afternoon sunshine. Today will be breezy with winds from the northwest. Winds will be sustained between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Today will feel like a relief by the afternoon when it will be comfortable with sunshine. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.

Saturday doesn’t look bad either. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s with patch clouds. Sunday we will also have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunday afternoon there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Monday there will be variable cloudiness sky with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will start off with a few showers. By Tuesday afternoon we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night will be partially clear with low temperatures in the 60s. Wednesday also looks to be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday also is looking dry with clouds mixing in with sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the 60s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the 80s.