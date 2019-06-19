Married teachers allegedly assault students

(WTAJ) — An alleged victim took the stand Monday, in a sex assault trial of a couple in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Ruth and Nicodemo Baggetta are facing charges of institutional sexual assault in Scranton.

They reportedly had sex with a former female high school student when they were both teachers.

The former student who is now 19-years-old -testified how the couple made friends with her before their relationship became sexual.

But defense attorneys said the Baggettas were trying to help the girl while her parents were splitting up.

The Baggettas, who teach at two different schools are now suspended from their jobs.

The trial continues Tuesday.